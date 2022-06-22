Prithviraj Sukumaran adds Lamborghini Urus SUV in his car collection, shocked fans say '4 crore ki car'. See pics

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has bought a Lamborghini Urus SUV. The actor bought the 2019 Urus model after exchanging his Lamborghini Hurracan, which he purchased in 2020. Several pictures and videos of Prithviraj with his Urus have been shared online. Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran begins shooting for his second directorial film Bro Daddy, see pics

A fan account has shared a series of videos and photos of Prithviraj and his car on Instagram. The post is captioned, “Prithviraj Sukumaran bought Lamborghini Urus in exchange with his Lamborghini Huracan.” One fan commented, “Urus Graphite capsule edition.” Another one added a few shocked face emojis and wrote, “4 crore ki car (This car is worth ₹4 crore)”

Prithviraj’s Urus is of black colour with red accents on the front splitter. According to a report by Zee News, the Huracan that Prithviraj exchanged for Urus was the LP 580-2 model. A new Lamborghini Urus costs ₹3.6 crore in Kerala on road and a Lamborghini Huracan costs ₹4.5 crore. He also owns a Mini Cooper JCW, a Porsche Cayenne and a Tata Safari.

Prithviraj made his acting debut with 2002 film Nandanam, a commercial success. He later appeared in films such as, Classmates, Vaasthavam, Mozhi, Puthiya Mukham, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Celluloid and many more. He also appeared in Hindi filma Aiyaa, Aura

He made his directorial debut in 2019 with Lucifer which became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The film starred actor Mohanlal in lead role, alongside Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nyla Usha.

Prithviraj was last seen in the Malayalam film Jana Gana Mana. Produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, the film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj, G. M. Sundar, and Mamta Mohandas. He will be seen next in Kaduva, which will also star actors Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon. He also has Aadujeevitham, Empuraan, Tyson and Gold in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON