Prosenjit Chatterjee recalls being depressed after separation from Debashree Roy: ‘There's no use in crying'

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was once married to fellow actor Debashree Roy, but the two parted ways shortly after tying the knot. In a recent interview with Times Now, Prosenjit opened up about the difficult phase following their separation, revealing that he slipped into depression and began working less during that period. (Also Read: Prosenjit Chatterjee exclusive interview: ‘What is Commercial Cinema? I also want to know’) Prosenjit Chatterjee talked about dealing with depression after first divorce.

Prosenjit Chatterjee on slipping into depression after divorce

Prosenjit spoke about the emotional toll of his divorce and said, "Ek samay aaya tha, mai kaam kam kar raha tha (There was a time when I was working less). I was in a little depressed mood, I was not doing proper work. We blamed each other, but we were young at that time. After that separation, I was in a place where I was not coming out. And amid this, the most leading newspaper in Bengal came out with pointers of actors of Bengal. Usme 1-10 tk me mera naam nahi tha (I was not mentioned in that list of 1 to 10), and I was going through that depression mode."

Prosenjit Chatterjee on dealing with the situation

He recalled how he dealt with the situation and said, "The day I came back to the set, I signed nine films. It is not me, it is my blessing. Mera characteristic is aisa hai (That is my characteristic). I feel there's no point in showing emotions. But everyone has a space of their own — I have a small garden, and that's my space. I don't talk to anybody. Those 30 days were important for me to reconnect with myself. There's no use in crying."

Prosenjit and Debashree had known each other since childhood. After their separation, Prosenjit found love again with Aparna Guha Thakurta, with whom he shares a daughter, Prerona Chatterjee. However, his second marriage too eventually ended in divorce.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prosenjit was last seen in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. He will next be seen in the movie Maalik, which also stars Manushi Chhillar and Medha Shankr in key roles. The gangster action thriller, directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 11.