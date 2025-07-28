Puri Jagannadh ropes in young composer for his next with Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu

Despite delivering back-to-back flops in the last few years, popular Telugu director Puri Jagannadh is actively involved in filmmaking. When everyone thought he was done and dusted post the failures of Liger and Double iSmart, Puri went on to sign Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and National Award-winning actress Tabu for his next social drama, which is now on the floors. Mahati Swara Sagar (L) to compose for Puri Jagannadh's next with Vijay Sethupathi

The latest update is that Mahati Swara Sagar, the son of legendary musician Mani Sharma, has been roped in to compose the music for the film. This is quite a surprising move from Puri, as Mahati has not worked in recent years, and his last album, Bholaa Shankar, disappointed fans big time. Thus, Puri roping in the young composer has raised a few eyebrows in the industry and on social media.

But it needs to be pointed out that Puri had worked with Mahati's dad, Mani Sharma, on so many iconic films and last collaborated with him on iSmart Shankar. But still, he chose his son, Mahati Sagar, which has now become a talking point in the film circles. The film's shooting will be wrapped up in the next two months, and Mahati Swara Sagar has already finished composing two songs and is busy working on the background score, as per reports.

Tabu plays a negative role in Puri Jagannadh's next

Tabu plays the female lead in this film, and she will be seen in a negative role in the social drama. Known for her terrific performances in films such as Drishyam, Tabu will be seen in yet another crucial role which will shock the audience, say the makers.

Puri Jagannadh is known for his powerful messages in all his films, and this yet-to-be-titled film will also have a solid message told in a satirical manner. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in an author-backed role in this film, which Puri Jagannadh and Charmee are co-producing on a limited budget. More details about this biggie will be out soon.