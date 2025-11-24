Scotty from Baddies USA announces pregnancy at Chapter One premiere, reveals when the baby is due

During the Baddies USA: Chapter One premiere, it was not a fight or a feud that stole the spotlight this time; it was a totally different situation. Scotlynd - the franchise’s fitness-obsessed firecracker better known as Scotty - walked into the event with a secret she had been sitting on for weeks. By the time she was done talking, Rollie, Tommie Lee, Sapphire, Chrisean, and DJ Sky High Baby were all on their feet, screaming and crying. Scotty announces pregnancy(Instagram/scotlyndryan)

She revealed that she is pregnant. And the baby, she told the room, is due in April 2026 as per Primetimer.

Scotty stunned the room

The premiere brought back familiar faces, including sisters Chrisean and Tesehki, but Scotty managed to steal the night. As described in PrimeTimer’s recap, she gathered the girls for what looked like a casual sit-down, paused for a breath, and said it flat-out, “I am pregnant.”

All other women rushed towards her, hugged her, and wiped tears while trying to take in the moment. Even Scotty looked overwhelmed, telling cameras she felt nervous stepping into motherhood, but also relieved she could share the news with women who already knew the journey.

Motherhood on her own terms

Baby's father, Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer, and Scotty made it clear they are thrilled. She told the cast the pregnancy was not an accident or a surprise. She and Lemuel had been trying, and this was the outcome they had hoped for.

Sapphire piped up with the supportive-aunt energy first, telling Scotty she could not have picked a better moment in her career to leap. Rollie held her hands and said something that seemed to hit Scotty right in the chest, “Your baby is gonna fall so in love with you. You are the sweetest person.”

Even Chrisean, usually the wildcard in any room, broke down crying as she wished Scotty a “healthy pregnancy” and prayed for both mom and baby.

From franchise newbie to fan favourite

According to Primetimer, Scotty’s Baddies' journey has been anything but smooth. She entered Baddies South as Natalie Nunn’s replacement for Christina Salgado and caught heat from half the girls instantly. She held her ground, came back for Baddies West, built a fitness brand - Snatched LLC - and grew her social media presence to 2.4 million followers.

