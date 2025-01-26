Shafi dies at 56; Malayalam filmmaker best known for movies with Dileep

Filmmaker Shafi, known for bringing laughter to Malayali audiences through his popular films, died at a private hospital in Kochi past midnight on Saturday. He was 56. Malayalam filmmaker Shafi dies.

Rasheed M H, fondly known as Shafi, was undergoing treatment after suffering a stroke on January 16 and remained in critical condition for several days before his demise, according to the hospital sources. He breathed his last at 12.25 am, sources added.

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan confirmed the news, sharing a post on his Facebook page. "Shafi sir has departed, leaving behind laughter and unforgettable stories that will be cherished forever. Tributes!!," he posted.

Shafi, who started his career as assistant director under noted filmmaker Rajasenan made his mark in the Malayalam film industry with his debut film, One Man Show, in 2001.

Over a career spanning two decades, Shafi directed over ten films, earning acclaim for his expertise in comedy. His collaborations with actor Dileep led to several blockbusters, including Kalyanaraman, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, and Two Countries.

Among his other celebrated works are Pulival Kalyanam, Thommanum Makkalum, Mayavi, and Chattambinadu, solidifying his reputation as a prominent director in Malayalam cinema. His last directorial venture was the 2022 film Aanandam Paramanandam.

According to family sources, his body was shifted to his residence on BTS Road in Edappally in Kochi. It will be kept at the Cochin Service Co-operative Bank Hall, Kaloor, from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday for the public to pay their last respects. The cremation is scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday at the Kaloor Muslim Juma Masjid, the family added.

Shafi's elder brother, Rafi, is part of the noted writer-director duo Rafi-Mecartin, while his uncle was the late renowned filmmaker Siddique.