St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings: When, where to watch Match 6 of Caribbean Premier League 2025

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are set to clash against Saint Lucia Kings in match 6 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. The Patriots have played three matches so far but have won just one. They started their tournament on a good note by winning against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by six wickets. After that they have lost two consecutive matches. In the previous game against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, the Patriots lost by just 12 runs. They were 231 runs. For the Knight Riders, Colin Munro scored 120 off 57 balls, including 14 boundaries and six sixes. The Patriots middle order fell like a pack of cards and hence, they lost the match. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings(CPL)

On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings have not started their tournament yet. Their first game against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons was abandoned due to wet outfield. Hence, the upcoming clash is going to be extremely interesting.

Match Details:

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings, 6th Match

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Time: 4.00 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Where to Watch CPL 2025 in India?

Fans from India can watch the CPL on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Moreover, they can watch the matches on television on Star Sports Channels.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches will start at 4:30 AM, 8:30 PM, and 5:30 AM IST. The playoffs and final will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Kyle Mayers (Captain), Jason Holder, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Corbin Bosch, Waqar Salamkheil, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Mohammad Nawaz, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher

Saint Lucia Kings Squad: Tim David, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Roston Chase, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah McKenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste