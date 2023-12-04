close_game
Video shows Florence Pugh being hit in face by flying object on stage in Brazil, fans say 'society in moral decline'

BySumanti Sen
Dec 04, 2023 09:06 AM IST

The Don’t Worry Darling star quickly brushed off the moment, while her co-stars were seen checking to see if she was fine

Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh was reportedly hit in the face by a flying object during a panel for Dune: Part Two at CCXP 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, December 3. The object was believed to have been thrown by someone in the audience.

A video shared on social media shows an unknown object suddenly striking Florence while she posed for photos on stage with co-stars including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler (X)
A video shared on social media shows an unknown object suddenly striking Florence while she posed for photos on stage with co-stars including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler (X)

A video shared on social media shows an unknown object suddenly striking Florence while she posed for photos on stage with co-stars including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. The Don’t Worry Darling star quickly brushed off the moment. Her co-stars were seen checking to see if she was fine.

Fans reacted to the clip in the comment section of the video, with one of them saying, “Why do people do this?” “the interviewers scolded the people there, because they had already been warned not to throw anything on stage and they still did it,” one user said, while another wrote, “Disgusting. it’s going to get to the point where people do not want to do live events or concerts. If they have to be worried about people throwing stuff at them and getting hurt.” “That’s so unfair could’ve easily hurt her,” one user said.

“A true sign of a society in moral decline,” said one user, while another said, “That's really terrible its really getting disgusting people doing this”. “oh my gosh people are so rude!” said one user. One wrote, “They have to stop these photo sessions and do press photos away from the public moving forward. So much talent up there - they should not risk someone bruising an eye, or worse!”

Various incidents of celebrities being hit on stage in a similar manner have emerged over the years. At least two videos shared on social media in July 2023 showed Harry Styles being struck with an unknown object while walking off stage. A month before that,a New Jersey man was charged with assault after throwing a cell phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert in New York City.

