Vijay Sethupathi on his new Telugu film: Working with Puri sir is a great experience

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the Telugu release of his new film, Thalaivan Thalaivii. Titled Sir Madam in Telugu, the family drama is all set to hit the screens on July 31, 2025. Vijay Sethupathi was in Hyderabad recently to promote the film, where he was asked about his upcoming project with star Telugu director Puri Jagannadh. Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay said, “Puri sir is a legend. Working with him is a great experience. He’s very sweet, and every day I enjoy working with him. The way he writes dialogues and the way he executes everything, his timing is so awesome. The movie is coming out very well.”

Puri Jagannadh's film with Vijay Sethupathi is a social drama, which also stars Tabu as the female lead. In the past, Puri has made several socially themed films like Badri, Temper, and Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi, all of which are now available to stream on OTTplay. These films showcased the harsh realities of life and won a lot of praise for Puri and his staunch narratives

All eyes on Puri Jagannadh's comeback

However, Puri is going through a rough phase, as his last two films, Liger and Double Ismart, flopped at the box office. Puri needs a strong comeback, as a significant amount of money is riding on this film. Just when many had written him off, he managed to sign Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu for a major project. He is also co-producing the film under his Puri Connects banner.

Vijay Sethupathi’s encouraging words should give him a much-needed boost. So far, two schedules of the film have been completed, and Vijay is reportedly very happy with how the project is progressing. With Puri’s unique storytelling style and Vijay’s stellar performance, everyone is eager to see what this exciting new social drama will deliver.