Watch Sahasam star Narain's popular films in Malayalam: Classmates, Robin Hood and more

Malayalam actor Narain left a lasting mark on Malayali audiences with his 2000–2015 flicks. The actor gradually increased his involvement in Tamil and Telugu films after playing important parts in several critically praised films in his early career, including 4 the People and Achuvinte Amma. Narain is starring in the latest Malayalam film, Sahasam, which hits the big screen on August 8. From Classmates to Robin Hood, these are some of his best-known Malayalam films that you should watch on OTTplay Premium. Narain

Narain's popular Malayalam films

Classmates

A group of college pals who meet for their reunion serve as the focal point of the movie. Everything appears to be fine, before some terrible truths surface and completely upend their lives. The culprit is caught, surprising all of the friends as they join together to discover the truth about Murali's death. In this film, Narain gave a remarkable performance, leaving many teary-eyed.

Bhagyadevatha

Benny marries Daisy in the hopes of receiving a dowry, but when her father breaks his promise, he sends her packing to her family. As the narrative progresses, Benny quickly learns what he did when his sister's in-laws pose the same condition for their marriage. Despite having a supporting role, the actor makes an effect on the audience that lasts.

Robin Hood

Nandakumara Menon, the MD of IBI Bank, involves private detective Alexander Felix to crack the case when ACP Harris neglects to look into the recent spike in ATM robberies in his bank. Narain portrays Felix in a chic way. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead role, along with Bhavana and others.

Grandmaster

IPS officer Chandrasekhar is challenged by a serial killer in this film. Chandrashekhar gradually identifies the perpetrator in the course of solving this case, which was the most demanding case of his career. In this investigation thriller, Narain appears in a supporting role as an investigating officer, while Mohanlal plays the lead.

Queen Elizabeth

Narain reunited with Meera Jasmine for this family entertainer. The flick is centred on Elizabeth Angel Simon, a grumpy person. However, after an unexpected turn in her life, she changes how she treats other people. The remainder of the story emphasises on how she changes her perspective on life and comes to understand the emotions of her loved ones.

