Who is Sumi Har Choudhry? Bengali actor rescued from streets was a TV star who once worked with Naseeruddin Shah

Bengali actor Sumi Har Choudhry is not a household name. She has appeared in a few Bangla TV shows and even films, but largely in supporting roles. Yet, she was in the news on Wednesday, after she was spotted wandering on the streets of Kolkata in a disoriented state, following which she was rescued by the police. Sumi Har Choudhry is a Bengali actor who has worked in several TV shows and films.

Who is Sumi Har Choudhry

Sumi is an actor who has worked in the Bengali entertainment industry over the last decade. Her most prominent works have been Dwitiyo Purush, a crime thriller directed by Srijit Mukherji and Khashi Katha: A Goat Saga, a bilingual film that starred Naseeruddin Shah. She also played supporting roles in TV shows like Rupsagore Moner Manush and Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle. Her social media profile identifies her as an actor and features some stills and videos from her appearances on Bengali TV shows.

Why was Sumi Har Choudhry rescued

On Tuesday, the actor was spotted sitting roadside near Amila Bazar in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district. According to an Indian Express report, she was spotted by the locals wandering along the Bardhaman-Arambagh state highway and later sat on the side with a pen and paper. Locals heard her talking incoherently. When approached, she told them her name and that she was an actor. Initially sceptical, the locals searched her on the internet and realised she was telling the truth. The police were called, who sent her to a shelter home.

“Choudhury, who was spotted wandering along the Bardhaman-Arambagh state highway, has been sent to a shelter home and efforts are on to trace her family,” Indian Express quoted Abhishek Mandal, sub-divisional police officer of Bardhaman Sadar South, as saying.