Yash offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, performs aarti ahead of Ramayana shoot. Watch

Actor Yash visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), news agency ANI posted a video of Yash inside the temple premises. (Also Read | Yash is yet to begin Ramayana shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘his current focus is solely on completing Toxic’: Report) Yash visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Yash seeks blessings at Ujjain temple

In the clip, Yash, dressed in a grey shawl, prayed with folded hands. He performed the rituals as instructed by the temple priests. The actor participated in the early morning Bhasmarti, one of the temple's most revered ceremonies, known for its spiritual significance. He was accompanied by several priests who also joined him in this holy ritual.

Yash says he's happy after offering pray

While talking to ANI, Yash expressed his happiness at visiting the temple. "I am very happy. I wanted the blessings of Lord Shiva, as I am a huge devotee of Shiva. I prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone," said Yash.

The actor's visit to the temple reportedly came ahead of his shoot schedule for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is expected to start soon. On Sunday, singer Arijit Singh also visited the temple, where he participated in the sacred rituals along with his wife. The couple participated in the early morning Bhasma Aarti.

Yash to start shooting for Ramayana soon

On Sunday, Pinkvilla, citing its source, reported, “After wrapping up a major schedule of Toxic, Yash is all set to shift to the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial in Mumbai. He begins his journey on Ramayana by visiting the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The visit highlights a cherished practice for the Rocking Star, who commences every new project with a temple visit.”

The report added, “Ramayana is a technological marvel, and the makers are looking to shoot for some of the most visually stunning sequences with Yash on the first schedule. He will be shooting for his chunk from the end of April for almost a month, and then again move on to Toxic.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The other cast members include Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil. The film will be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027.