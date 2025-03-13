Yash responds to Hollywood action director JJ Perry calling his upcoming film Toxic ‘a banger’

Hollywood action director JJ Perry, who joined the team of Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups a few months ago, posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the film’s set. He wrote about how much he enjoyed working on the film and called it ‘a banger’. Here’s how Yash responded. (Also Read: Yash is yet to begin Ramayana shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘his current focus is solely on completing Toxic’) American action director JJ Perry posted a picture with Yash from the sets of Toxic.

Yash responds to JJ Perry’s praise

Perry posted a picture taken with Yash during the film’s shoot on his Instagram, writing that he ‘can’t wait’ for people to watch the film. He also stated that he got to work with some of his close friends from Europe for the film.

His caption read, “Was a pleasure working with my friend @thenameisyash on the film #Toxic! Had a great run in India, got to work with a lot of my dear friends from all over Europe :-) can’t wait for everybody to see this one. It’s a banger! So proud of what we did.”

Yash seemed thrilled as he commented under the post, “My friend, working with you was straight up, raw power.” The official Instagram account of Toxic also commented with fiery heart and hug emojis. The film’s X (formerly Twitter) page posted the picture, writing, “When east meets west, it’s Toxicity at its best.”

Ukrainian-American actor Natalie Burn also commented, “It was an incredible experience working with you, @jjlocoperry, @thenameisyash, and your entire team on #Toxic. I'm truly thankful for the opportunity to come to India and be a part of your amazing community. I've learned so much from you all, and I'm forever grateful for this experience. I can't wait for the world to see the movie!”

About Toxic

Toxic is one of the most-awaited films from Indian cinema, given that Yash’s KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel were massive hits. Shot in both English and Kannada, the film will be dubbed in numerous Indian and international languages.

Perry, who’s known for his work in Iron Man and John Wick, worked as the action director. While the makers have kept cast details under wraps, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria are rumoured to star in it. A glimpse of the film was released on Yash’s birthday this year.