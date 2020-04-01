Pankaj Tripathi turns writer

entertainment

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:10 IST

He is considered one of the finest actors of current times, and a man who knows his craft well, now, Pankaj Tripathi is planning to dabble in his other fine skills too. The Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) actor is a passionate storyteller and any one who knows him will agree that he has a knack of imbibing life into the most mundane experiences. His friends in the industry have often told him to take up writing but as he has over 10 films this year, and is constantly shooting, he rarely gets the time to pursue his hobby. Due to the unexpected break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Tripathi, who is stationed at his Madh Island home, started writing a script that he had in his mind for a long time. He is also working on the screenplay for the same.

Talking about it, Tripathi says, “Actors are often closely associated with writing, even in the projects that they are just acting in. As artistes, we communicate to the audience what the writer is trying to tell through body language, ability to emote onscreen. Writing is a creative extension of me and I am not doing it with the motive of writing a screenplay really. I started with penning down my thoughts for the sake of keeping my skills sharpened. Writing and acting are interconnected for me.”

Ask him if he plans to direct the script he writes and he says, “I am writing to fulfill my own creative quest. Let me see how the finished product turns out and if it is my satisfaction, I will figure what I want to do with it.”