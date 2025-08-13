PSG vs Tottenham, UEFA Super Cup 2025: When and where to watch in India

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur are set to clash in the UEFA Super Cup 2025, a match between the European Champions League winners and the Europa League champions. The eagerly awaited fixture will take place on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. Here is everything you need to know before the match. star Dembele and Spurs’ Richarlison preparing for the match (UEFA.com)

Match Details

Match: PSG vs Tottenham, UEFA Super Cup 2025

Date: August 14, 2025

Time: 12.30 am IST

Venue: Stadio Friuli in Udine

Where to watch the match in India?

Football fans from India can watch the European season opener between PSG and Spurs on SonyLIV, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The match will be televised on the Sony TEN 2 channel in India.

PSG vs Spurs: Head-to-head

PSG have faced Tottenham only once before. In the 2017 International Champions Cup, they faced a heavy 4-2 defeat against the Premier League at Camping World Stadium.

Team News and Preview

PSG enters the match as the holders of the UEFA Champions League title and champions of a remarkable treble-winning season. Led by coach Luis Enrique, the French giants have displayed incredible dominance both domestically and in Europe.

Their squad features standout players such as Ousmane Dembele, who was named the 2024/25 Champions League Player of the Season, and young star Desire Doue.

However, after transfer speculation, their star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been left out of the PSG squad for this special match against Spurs.

PSG will be looking to become the first French team to win the trophy, having lost out to Juventus in the 1996 two-legged fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are coming off a victorious campaign where they clinched their first major European trophy in decades, the UEFA Europa League, under the management of Thomas Frank. Despite a challenging preseason, which included a heavy loss to Bayern Munich, the Spurs are motivated to start their season with silverware and make a statement against one of Europe’s best teams.

Spurs will be without their former captain Son Heung-min, who left the club after 10 years of service. Along with him, they will be without Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Radu Dragusin, due to injuries.