ROME, - Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known to the world simply as Valentino, has died at the age of 93, his foundation announced on Monday. QUOTES-'We lost a true maestro': tributes to Italian fashio

Founder of his eponymous brand, he built a global fashion empire and introduced the iconic "Valentino Red." He had retired in 2008, after rising to the top of haute couture.

Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino's partner in business and life, posted his picture on Instagram captioned "forever."

Here are some of the other tributes to him:

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

"Valentino, undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian haute couture. Today, Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for everything."

ACTRESS SOPHIA LOREN

"You had a kind soul, rich in humanity. You were a friend, and your art and passion will forever remain a source of inspiration. It was a privilege to know you, and I will always carry you with me. My family and I extend our hearts to your Giancarlo and all your family."

FASHION DESIGNER DONATELLA VERSACE

"Today, we lost a true maestro who will forever be remembered for his art. My thoughts go to Giancarlo who never left his side for all these years. He will never be forgotten."

KERING CEO LUCA DE MEO

"Valentino elevated elegance into a universal language, blending tradition and audacity with rare precision. His legacy remains one of the strongest expressions of Italian culture. My thoughts are with his family, his loved ones, and especially with Giancarlo Giammetti. His spirit will continue to live on through the House that bears his name."

ALESSANDRO MICHELE, CREATIVE DIRECTOR AT MAISON VALENTINO

"Valentino Garavani was not only an undisputed protagonist of fashion, but a central figure in Italian cultural history. A man who pushed the boundaries of possibility, traversing the world with rare delicacy, silent rigor, and a boundless love of beauty.

"He leaves us all a profound legacy: the idea that creating means caring, that beauty is radical and patient attention to bodies, to forms, to the time that passes through and preserves them."

MODEL CINDY CRAWFORD

"I’m heartbroken to hear of Valentino Garavani’s passing. He was a true master of his craft, and I will always be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him."

MODEL CLAUDIA SCHIFFER

"He is what true legends are made of, living on forever through the brand he created, the embodiment of timeless elegance and glamour."

SINGER AND FORMER MODEL CARLA BRUNI

"He was a master, and it was an honor and a great privilege to know him and model for him, and I will always remember his great kindness and infinite elegance. My thoughts go out to @giancarlogiammetti and the entire Valentino family. Rest in peace #valentino."

FASHION WRITER SUZY MENKES

"Intensely Italian in his passion for decoration, yet also international in his attitude and his designs, the spirit of the company continued beyond his own creation of a luxury brand. Looking back, Valentino was the last member - and leader - of gorgeous glamour delivered to the upper crust of the fashion world."

ITALIAN GAY LGBT PARTY

"We want to remember Valentino Garavani not only for his 'Rosso,' but for the courage of a life lived in the light of day with his lifelong partner, Giancarlo Giammetti. His coming out, expressed with the naturalness of greats, broke down barriers in an era when silence was the norm."

CHAMBER OF ITALIAN FASHION PRESIDENT CARLO CASA

"His creations became symbols of style and glamour, worn by the protagonists of history and by central figures of international cultural life. His aesthetic, coherent and rigorous, never chased trends, but he was able to unite artisanal heritage and modernity, contributing decisively to the global recognition of Italian fashion."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.