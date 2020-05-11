e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Entertainment / Richa Chadha does her bit to feed the hungry

Richa Chadha does her bit to feed the hungry

Actor Richa Chadha is trying her best to feed the needy. She has been distributing ration with the help of some groups.

entertainment Updated: May 11, 2020 12:39 IST
HT correspondent| Posted by Akshay Kaushal
HT correspondent| Posted by Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Actor Richa Chadha found someone through Instagram who helped her in securing 600 kgs of rations that she wanted to donate.
Actor Richa Chadha found someone through Instagram who helped her in securing 600 kgs of rations that she wanted to donate.
         

Actor Richa Chadha connected to some compassionate souls through Instagram who helped with 600kg of rations that she delivered to the needy. Sharing her act of charity with a video story on social media she wrote, “ Lucky to have found someone via the gram that helped me in securing over 600 kgs of ration that I wanted to donate ! Feed the hungry!”

 

Ever since the lockdown began, Richa has been out on the street, helping the needy and people who are in despair. Earlier she had shared a post on how she found about a local Gurudwara feeding the daily wagers and went to donate food to there. She also wrote, “ Kitchen; act of eating together as one race, without any discrimination between rich and poor, old young, no caste, no religion...Give. Give to the right channels, share the food ! There will be enough for everyone if we can grow networks and share. We will emerge a stronger, kinder race.

It’s not about the amount of money. It’s not about making the recipient pose with the donation received, that kills the spirit. Am only putting this out here, to inspire others to do whatever they can. If you can help out even ONE person through this time, it’s ok! But do. At least one?(sic)”

top news
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

entertainment news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In