Richa Chadha does her bit to feed the hungry

entertainment

Updated: May 11, 2020 12:39 IST

Actor Richa Chadha connected to some compassionate souls through Instagram who helped with 600kg of rations that she delivered to the needy. Sharing her act of charity with a video story on social media she wrote, “ Lucky to have found someone via the gram that helped me in securing over 600 kgs of ration that I wanted to donate ! Feed the hungry!”

Ever since the lockdown began, Richa has been out on the street, helping the needy and people who are in despair. Earlier she had shared a post on how she found about a local Gurudwara feeding the daily wagers and went to donate food to there. She also wrote, “ Kitchen; act of eating together as one race, without any discrimination between rich and poor, old young, no caste, no religion...Give. Give to the right channels, share the food ! There will be enough for everyone if we can grow networks and share. We will emerge a stronger, kinder race.

It’s not about the amount of money. It’s not about making the recipient pose with the donation received, that kills the spirit. Am only putting this out here, to inspire others to do whatever they can. If you can help out even ONE person through this time, it’s ok! But do. At least one?(sic)”