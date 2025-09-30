Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Subhash Ghai posts cryptic message amid new sexual misconduct allegation: ‘Scary to meet unknown guys’

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 10:09 am IST

Nehal Vadoliya has accused Subhash Ghai of misconduct. She claimed that she had the encounter at filmmaker’s house which she visited with her then-boyfriend.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is facing scrutiny following actor Nehal Vadoliya’s allegations of sexual misconduct. In response, Ghai appeared to address the situation in his latest Instagram post, writing that it has become scary to meet strangers who blur the line between right and wrong for publicity.

This is not the first time when Subhash Ghai has been accused of misconduct. Back in 2018, the filmmaker was accused of sexual assault.(PTI)
This is not the first time when Subhash Ghai has been accused of misconduct. Back in 2018, the filmmaker was accused of sexual assault.(PTI)

Subhash Ghai breaks silence

On Monday, Ghai addressed the allegations with a cryptic post on his Instagram account. Sharing a picture of green plants, Ghai wrote, “Tho it’s duty of all senior experts to help n guide kids in their profession if they come to you for help.”

“But today it’s scary to meet unknown guys where they want to be seen in social media with right or wrong statements just for publicity,” Ghai added. The filmmaker continued, “God bless them (folded hand emoji) A Mutual respect is first thing in making respectful career.”

