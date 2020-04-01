Suniel Shetty’s charitable stand

entertainment

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:01 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities have pledged their support to pledge their support at combating the coronavirus pandemic. Doing his bit, Suniel Shetty through an NGO which has been spearheaded by his family, has decided to provide the basic essentials for vulnerable families, “This is an NGO which we have been running for more than 30 years. We didn’t want to do anything till the time we weren’t sure of everything. In the last 10 days, the entire team checked out the supplies of the essentials, coordinated for the logistical issues, and other restrictions due to the lockdown. We got the necessary permits and now the idea is to reach out to these underprivileged families by providing them grains, groceries and other essentials. Our’s is not a temporary solution and we are looking at doing this for the long term till the time these people don’t stand back on their own feet,” he says.

Apart from tapping into their own resources, Shetty says that he has received a positive response from his friends and family, “At a time like this, even a Rs 10 donation makes a huge difference. My own staff has donated whatever they can so it is really the thought that matters. A lot of people have reached out to help in their own way. The idea is to make sure that the supplies of families especially with children are taken care of. This is the time to be with them and to let them know that we are together in this,” he explains.

The actor has also reached out to disable children, “The pandemic has impacted each one of us. And for some, the impact is much harder. Our school has a lot of kids who are hearing and speech impaired. They use a hearing aid for which they need batteries. It was difficult to procure them but we have somehow managed to do it. We are also taking care of their other special needs.”