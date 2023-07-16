Suspected drug dealer allegedly warned Leandro De Niro about Fentanyl-Laced pills

Sophia Marks, 20, the woman who was arrested for her alleged involvement in the suspected overdose of Leandro De Niro, reportedly warned the teen about the dangers of the fake pills she’s accused of selling him. Leonardo De Niro(Instagram/Drena De Niro)

Leandro, the 19-year-old grandson of “deeply distressed” Robert De Niro, was found dead in his New York City apartment on July 2 with drugs and paraphernalia, including cocaine, a straw with residue and two kinds of pills, near his body.

Police decided to check his phone and found texts between him and Marks about buying counterfeit oxycodone and Xanax a few days before his death.

According to the criminal complaint obtained Friday by Page Six, Marks allegedly asked, “Do you r[eal]ly need them … I [don’t] wanna kill u,” and later added, “I j[ust] don’t like serving u them cuz they not script.”

Police claim Marks and Leandro agreed on three of the non-prescription oxycodone pills and two tablets of Xanax for $105, and that Marks delivered them by car to Leandro’s home on July 1 at around 9:15 p.m. Marks allegedly texted him a few hours later, “u good?” but he never replied.

Cops said that one of the two fake oxycodone pills found at the scene tested positive for fentanyl, and that Leandro’s initial toxicology screening showed the presence of cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines in his system.

Police also claim that Marks continued to sell the fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills after Leandro’s death, as she allegedly sold 50 of them to an undercover agent and told them, “please be careful with these … don’t do more than one at a time … my friend just died.”

Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, Robert’s eldest child, seemed to have no doubt about what killed her son.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” the “inconsolable” 51-year-old previously wrote on Instagram in response to a comment.

“For all these people still f**ing around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever.”

Leandro was buried on July 8.

