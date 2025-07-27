Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj and 2nd wife Joy Crizildaa announce pregnancy hours after wedding reveal

Actor and chef Madhampatty Rangaraj made headlines with his surprise wedding to stylist Joy Crizildaa. Within hours, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. While many fans congratulated the newlyweds, the announcement has sparked controversy due to claims made by Rangaraj’s first wife, Shruthi Rangaraj. Madhampatty Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa's surprise wedding and pregnancy announcement spark controversy due to claims from Rangaraj's first wife, Shruthi, who alleges they are still married.

Madhampatty announces wedding with stylist Joy

Earlier on Sunday, Joy confirmed their temple wedding, sharing photos of the ceremony. She posted pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Mr and Mrs Rangaraj".

While many fans were caught off guard, the news of her pregnancy shortly after has only intensified public interest and debate around the timeline of events, as Joy posted another set of pics with the caption: Baby loading 2025. We are pregnant. 6th month of pregnancy."

Shruthi, an advocate from Coimbatore, has alleged that she and Rangaraj are still legally married, adding a layer of complexity to the situation. She was active on social media until recently, often posting photos with their two children. Her Instagram still features images with Rangaraj and carries the bio, “Madhampatty Rangaraj’s wife,” suggesting that their legal separation, if any, may not yet be finalised. However, she has not issued an official statement since the news broke.

Who is Madhampatty Rangaraj

For those unfamiliar, Madhampatty Rangaraj is a renowned chef-turned-actor. He began his culinary career in 1999, later launching a restaurant in Bengaluru before returning to his hometown to establish a thriving catering business. His team has catered over 400 weddings, including actor Karthi’s. Rangaraj gained fame not only for his culinary skills but also for his acting, with notable roles in films like Mehandi Circus and appearances on shows such as Cooku with Comali. His journey from the kitchen to the screen has made him a well-recognized name in both the culinary and entertainment industries in Tamil Nadu.