Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate her birthday with extravagant cakes; pose for family pic with kids

Actor Ajith Kumar and Shalini, who rarely make public appearances together, are one of the most popular pairs in Tamil cinema. Latest pictures of the couple have surfaced on social media and are being widely shared by fans, who are calling the two the best pair of Kollywood. Shalini and Ajith celebrated her birthday on Sunday. They also posed for a photo with their children – daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik – as Shalini cut two massive birthday cakes. Also read: Ajith Kumar, wife Shalini’s pics from Diwali party wow fans

In one of the pictures, Ajith can be seen standing next to his wife Shalini, who is seated. Shalini was seen in an orange floral outfit, while Ajith wore blue shirt with grey trousers. Shalini and Ajith posed with their children for a family photo, which also gave a glimpse of her two birthday cakes.

In the comments section, several fans said Ajith and Shalini are the best pair in Kollywood. One comment read, “You are my favourite pair of Kollywood. Love you both.” Another comment read, “Made for each other.” One more comment read: “One of the best pairs of Kollywood.”

Ajith Kumar and Shalini with their kids Anoushka and Aadvik.

Ajith and Shalini fell in love while working together in their first Tamil film, Amarkalam. They married a year later in 2000, and are parents to two children.

Ajith recently completed touring several parts of North India on his bike. He rode through Kargil, Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh, and Haridwar among other places. After finishing his biking trip, Ajith went to Bangkok to complete the reminder portion of his upcoming Tamil film Thunivu, which is gearing up for release for the Pongal festival next year. This project marks his third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor had confirmed that Manju Warrier has been signed opposite Ajith Kumar in the film. A few months ago, Boney took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Ajith’s look from the project and fans wanted to know if Ajith was playing a negative character. He had written, “Prep mode on AK61 (sic)”. Boney had forayed into Tamil film industry with the Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai, which starred Ajith in the role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

