Ajith Kumar sports clean shaven look after wrapping up Thunivu, fans ask 'is it for Vignesh Shivan's AK62?' See pics

Actor Ajith Kumar, who has been sporting a thick and long beard for close to a year for the shooting of his upcoming film Thunivu, has finally gone clean shaven and his new look has caught the attention of his fans. After a picture of Ajith in his new look surfaced on social media on Tuesday evening, several fans wondered if the clean-shaven look is for his next film with Vignesh Shivan. (Also Read | Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate her birthday with extravagant cakes)

Ajith got rid of his long-bearded look after finally completing the shoot of Thunivu, his upcoming Tamil release which will hit the screens for the Pongal festival next year. Two pictures of Ajith before and after donning the new look have surfaced on social media.

In the first picture, he’s posing with the look he has maintained for a year now for the shoot of Thunivu. In the second picture, he’s completely clean-shaven. The actor opted for an all-black look in the new photo--he wore a black shirt, matching pants and shoes.

Fans took to the comment section to ask if the look is for Ajith’s next film with Vignesh Shivan. The project is currently dubbed AK62. “Wow, new look. For AK62?” “Looks like Ajith is all set for Vignesh Shivan’s film. New look.” Ajith is teaming up with Vignesh Shivan for the first time. To be produced by Lyca, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara is expected to come on board as the co-star.

When the project was announced earlier this year in May, Vignesh took to Twitter to thank Ajith for the opportunity. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62. Words can’t explain the happiness (sic)”, he had tweeted.

Ajith's Thunivu is gearing up for release amid very high expectations. The project marks the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manju Warrier in a key role.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON