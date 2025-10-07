Anand Mahindra gives shoutout to Ajith Kumar as he tests Formula E Gen 2 car in Spain: ‘Speed and style’

Actor-racer Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the GT4 European Series in Barcelona. He took a pit stop recently to interact with the Mahindra Formula E team while there, with Ajith Kumar Racing sharing pictures of his time there. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his admiration for the actor. Ajith Kumar with the Formula E car made by Mahindra in Spain.

Anand Mahindra gives shoutout to Ajith Kumar

The official X page of Ajith Kumar Racing posted pictures of the actor-racer dressed in safety gear as he tested Formula E Gen 2 car made by Mahindra. They wrote, “Ajith Kumar Tests Mahindra Formula E Gen 2 car at Andalucia Spain. Stay tuned for more updates. #ajithkumarracing #akr #mahindra #formulae @anandmahindra @Velu_Mahindra.”

The pictures show Ajith all smiles as he poses for pictures with the car. Re-sharing it, Anand praised Ajith, stating that he looks forward to what’s next for the Tamil star. He wrote, “Spain, Speed, and Style. A powerful and classic combination. Great to see you on the track, Thiru Ajith Kumar. Looking forward to your next adventure.”

What has Ajith Kumar been up to?

Ajith took a break from acting to return to one of his former passions – motorsports. As of this year, the actor has officially formed a team and is competing in several endurance races, among other events. His team even placed third in the AM Class European Endurance Championship 2025. The recent post hints that Ajith is also venturing into Formula racing, with the actor-racer having recently also met racers Narain Karthikeyan and Aditya Patel.

Recent work

After the 2023 film Thunivu, Ajith starred in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly this year. Both films starred Trisha Krishnan as his co-star. He has yet to sign any new projects. Ajith mentioned after debuting at the 24H Series with his racing team that he will only sign films during the off-racing season.