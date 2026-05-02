Anugraha S Nambiar given 48 hours to apologise to Vijay Kumar Rajendran in notice amid Resort controversy

Malayalam actor Anugraha S Nambiar has been asked to apologise to Tamil filmmaker-actor Vijay Kumar Rajendran and to do so within 48 hours in a public notice issued by his lawyer. Failing to do so, Vijay has initiated legal action against Anugraha for defamation. Producer AB Sharon also finds himself in the thick of it all amid the controversy surrounding the Tamil web series Resort. (Also Read: Vijay Kumar Rajendran says 10 years of hard work were damaged in 3 days by Anugraha S Nambiar amid Resort controversy) Anugraha S Nambiar deleted the videos she made about Vijay Kumar Rajendran amid Resort controversy.

Vijay Kumar Rajendra, Nakshatra Murthy deny allegations Recently, Anugraha issued an apology to the producers of Resort, Global Villagers, after accusing them of non-payment and of verbal abuse by Vijay’s wife, Nakshatra Murthy. Nakshatra called out Anugraha for not apologising to her husband. Now, the couple’s lawyer, J Jerom Joseph, issued a public notice.

A portion of the notice reads: “It has come to the attention of Our Clients that Ms. Anugraha S and Mr. A.B. Sharon (hereinafter referred to as "the Noticees") have, through various social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram and other electronic/media channels, published and circulated false, baseless, malicious and defamatory statements against Our Clients.” The notice details the statements, including that Vijay has ‘cheated and failed to make payments’, apart from other ‘unverified allegations’.

“Our Clients categorically deny all such allegations as false, frivolous and defamatory, made with the sole intention to tarnish their image, reputation and professional standing in the eyes of the public. It is hereby clarified that: Mr. Vijay has no contractual or financial obligation towards the said persons as alleged. Any statements made to the contrary are completely false and misleading. The Noticees have acted irresponsibly and maliciously in making such publications,” further reads the notice.