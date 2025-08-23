Coolie box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth film finally shows growth, inches towards 250 crore

Coolie box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth's Coolie was one of the most-awaited films of the year. Lokesh Kanagaraj's gangster drama released in theatres and enjoyed a bumper opening, but since then, the film has seen a dip in collections over the weekdays. Now, on the second weekend, Coolie has finally shown some growth, inching towards the ₹250 crore mark. (Also read: Shruti Haasan reacts to unfair ‘damsel in distress’ tag for her Coolie role: ‘It is someone else's vision’) Coolie box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth's Coolie has broken several box office records.

Coolie box office update

According to the latest update on Sacnilk, Cooliecollected ₹9.44 crore on its 10th day of release, its second Saturday in theatres. The figure shows growth from its previous days, as its Friday numbers stood at ₹5.85 crore, and Thursday numbers were at ₹6.15 crore. The highest single-day collection for the film was on its opening day, at ₹65 crore. By the end of the first week, Coolie registered a collection of ₹ 229.65 crore. After 10 days, the collection now stands at ₹244.94 crore. It will surpass the ₹250 crore by the end of the second weekend.

About Coolie

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in lead roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles. Coolie tells the story of a former union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who seeks answers after the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj).

When asked what does Coolie mean to him, Lokesh said to Sun TV in an interview, “This film will always be a memory to me. Not just about the filmmaking and doing a movie for the audience…. Everything that happened behind the scenes, how close we have all been from Rajini sir to Nagarjuna sir, Soubhin sir, Upendra sir… we all stayed together in one place, that experience! It was all like a family and every single one of them was supportive of one another.”