Coolie worldwide box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth-starrer is #1 film in the world; beats Weapons, Nobody 2

Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth's Coolie is going from strength to strength at the box office. The action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj opened to record-breaking numbers and has kept the momentum going through its extended opening weekend, despite some lukewarm reviews. Now, Coolie has done the unthinkable by becoming the number one movie at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend.

Coolie worldwide box office report

Coolie earned ₹194.25 crore net ( ₹233 crore gross) in its four-day extended opening weekend in India. It is the fastest Tamil film to ₹100 crore, and will likely become the fastest to ₹200 crore on Monday. But Coolie's overseas earnings are just as impressive. The film set new benchmarks for Tamil films with record-breaking openings in North America, the UK, and Australia. By Sunday, the film has earned over $18 million ( ₹160 crore) in the international market. Its total worldwide haul stands at ₹393 crore ($45 million) after four days.

How Coolie became the #1 film in the world

Coolie's $45 million haul is impressive for any Indian film in its first four days. But the end of the Hollywood summer and the absence of a big tentpole film in the US this weekend have meant that it is enough to top the charts globally as well. Coolie managed to beat the horror film, Weapons, which earned an estimated $44 million over the last four days (Thursday-Sunday). The Zach Cregger film earned $29 million in the US, according to Box Office Mojo, in addition to $15 million overseas. In the third spot during this extended weekend is Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which has earned an estimated $30 million in its first four days. The YRF Spy Universe is level with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan's Freakier Friday, which brought home the same amount.

The only new Hollywood release this weekend - Nobody 2 starring Bob Odenkirk - opened at just $14 million worldwide, far behind Coolie.

All about Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie stars Rajinikanth as the titular retired coolie, who ends up embroiled in a gangster's world (Simon, played by Nagarjuna) after the death of his friend. The film also stars Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, with a cameo from Aamir Khan.