Coolie worldwide box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film beats Jr NTR's Devara lifetime, moves close to 450 crore

Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth's Coolie is soldiering on at the box office despite diminishing returns over the weekend. After completing a week in the theatres, the film is now just shy of ₹450 crore in terms of worldwide gross. Coolie worldwide box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth plays Deva in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Coolie worldwide box office update

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, began strongly, grossing over ₹350 crore worldwide in its four-day opening weekend. But the drop began on Monday, with the film seeing a 65% dip in collections domestically. By Thursday, Coolie was earning in single digits at the domestic box office. However, the initial start has meant that Coolie has been able to collect ₹230 crore net ( ₹273 crore gross) in India.

In the overseas market, having broken several Tamil cinema records in various markets, Coolie has now earned just under $21 million ( ₹171 crore). This takes its global haul after one week to an estimated ₹444 crore. The film should cross the ₹450 crore mark by Friday afternoon.

Coolie's ₹444 crore global haul is now higher than Jr NTR's recent release, Devara Part 1, which had earned just over ₹430 crore worldwide. In its sights is now Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which has a reported global collection of ₹457 crore. Coolie is now the sixth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The top 5 features two films each of Rajinikanth (2.0 and Jailer) and Vijay (Leo and GOAT), along with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I. With slow momentum, it remains to be seen how far can Coolie climb in this list.

All about Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a retired coolie embroiled in a gangster's activities once he tries to investigate his friend's mysterious death. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan makes his Tamil language debut in a cameo.