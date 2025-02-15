Menu Explore
Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana recollects how Sivakarthikeyan helped her after 2018 Wayanad floods

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Feb 15, 2025 05:43 PM IST

In a recent interview, cricketer Sajeevan Sajana spoke about how her family's house washed away in the 2018 floods and Sivakarthiyan's timely help.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan helped Indian cricketer Sajeevan Sajana after her family home was washed away in the 2018 Wayanad floods. Talking to ESPN Cricinfo, the cricketer revealed that Sivakarthikeyan reached out to her for timely help after the natural disaster affected her. (Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan talks about ‘almost’ falling into depression after father's death: ‘Work saved me’)

Sivakarthikeyan reached out to Sajeevan Sajana after the 2018 Wayanad floods.(Instagram/PTI-Kunal Patil)
Sivakarthikeyan reached out to Sajeevan Sajana after the 2018 Wayanad floods.(Instagram/PTI-Kunal Patil)

Sajeevan Sajana on Sivakarthikeyan’s help

In the 2018 floods, Sajana revealed that her home was washed away, and she lost most of her belongings, including trophies and cricket equipment. That’s when Sivakarthikeyan, who was her co-star in the sports drama Kanaa, in which she played herself, reached out to her and offered help.

She told them, “Sivakarthikeyan sir called me and asked me if I needed help. I told him, Anna (brother), my cricket kit is completely gone, I just need new spikes. Within one week I got new spikes. I also had to go for the Challenger Trophy at that time and everyone there would ask how my family was doing and I used to get tense. But everyone was supportive, enquiring and trying to help.”

Kanaa starred Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan, and Darshan in lead roles. The film was also remade in Telugu as Kousalya Krishnamurthy, with Aishwarya and Sivakarthikeyan reprising their roles.

About Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2023 army biopic Amaran, which also starred Sai Pallavi. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan, the film in which he played Major Mukund Varadarajan was a massive success. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 220.05 crore in India and 333.67 crore worldwide. They recently held the film's success meet in Chennai.

Sivakarthikeyan will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by AR Murugadoss with Rukmini Vasanth. He is also starring in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, with Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa as his co-stars.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
