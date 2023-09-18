Dhanush attends assistant's wedding in jeans and cap, poses for pics with newlyweds

Tamil star Dhanush was the special guest at his assistant Anand's wedding over the weekend. He wished the newlyweds and even posed for pictures with them. Pictures of the actor with the couple were shared on social media by his fan pages. (Also read: Dhanush surprises fans with clean shaven head, visits Tirupati Temple. Watch) Dhanush attended the wedding of his assistant Anand over the weekend.

Dhanush blesses couple

Dhanush arrived for the wedding celebrations in a beige shirt, blue jeans and a blue cap. He also had a thick moustache in the pictures. He was accompanied by Ken Karunas, his co-star from Asuran. Dhanush shook hands with the groom as the bride smiled looking at the actor. Check out the pictures:

'A great gesture'

Fans of the actor were impressed by his kind gesture. “Wow, what a great gesture by Dhanush! It's wonderful to see celebrities showing love and support to their fans. This is why Dhanush has such a strong fan base,” wrote one. “Yeah our Thalaivar unexpected visit ... few mins before… at his assistant Anand's reception,” commented another.

Later, Dhanush also met up with Rathika and Sarathkumar. He was seen posing with them for selfies in the same outfit that he attended the wedding in.

What's next for Dhanush

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his film Captain Miller. He unveiled his first look from the film last month. The poster hints at the film's violent and action-oriented backdrop. In the poster, Dhanush is seen holding a weapon while several bodies are strewn all around him. The film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan in important roles."Captain Miller first look. Respect is freedom," Dhanush captioned the post.

The film is slated to hit the theatres this year. Dhanush also has Tere Ishk Mein with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has earlier worked together in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishk Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming.

