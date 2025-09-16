Dhanush dances his heart out with son Linga on stage; fans can't get enough of the wholesome moment. Watch

The audio launch of Dhanush’s upcoming film, Idli Kadai, was recently held in Chennai. His younger son Linga attended the event and was the centre of all attention. He even took to the stage to dance with his father in a sweet moment that fans can’t get enough of. Take a look. (Also Read: Dhanush says he sold flowers to afford idlis as a child; doubtful internet reminds him he is a director's son) Dhanush and Linga shared a sweet moment as they danced to Enjaami Thandhaane on stage.

Dhanush dances with son on stage

At the audio launch of Idli Kadai, music composers GV Prakash Kumar and Dhanush were on stage when Linga joined them for a brief moment. In videos doing the rounds online, Linga and Dhanush can be seen dancing their hearts out to the song Enjaami Thandhaane from the film. After dancing together for a brief moment, Dhanush looked proud as he held his son’s face and hugged him. Linga touched his feet out of respect, with Dhanush stopping him and tapping him on his head in a playful manner as he left the stage.

Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the sweet moment. One of them commented, “Dhanush and Linga dancing together..such a wholesome moment.” Another wrote, “@dhanushkraja & his son LINGA vibing together on stage! This is the first ever time.” A fan thought, “Beautiful moment when Dhanush and Lingaa were dancing.” Numerous fans shared the clips on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with heart eyes, heart and fire emojis.

Dhanush calls himself a good father

Given his long career in films as an actor, director and producer, Dhanush was asked by the show’s anchor what comes to his mind first when he hears his name. Instead of his career, the actor commented that he first thinks of himself as a good father. He said, “I remember myself as a good father. I don't like to say I’m proud of myself about many things, but on this, I can say proudly that I'm a good father.” As the audience cheered and hooted, a happy Linga seemed to agree as he clapped with a wide smile on his face.

Dhanush directed and produced Idli Kadai under Wunderbar Films in association with Dawn Pictures. He stars alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R Parthiban, P Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. The film will be released in theatres on 1 October.