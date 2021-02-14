IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster
Dhanush has shared a poster of Karnan along with the release date.
Dhanush has shared a poster of Karnan along with the release date.
tamil cinema

Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster

Dhanush shared the first look poster of Karnan along with the release date on Twitter. The film will have a theatrical release on April 9.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:46 PM IST

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9. The film, reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.

Dhanush took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of Karnan along with the release date. "'Karnan' first look and theatrical release date," the 37-year-old actor wrote.


The poster features the Asuran star standing handcuffed, bleeding from the forehead and hands. "The soul of justice never dies," the tagline on the poster read.

Last month, Dhanush had thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.

"'Karnan' releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who's livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options.

Also read: Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for Pooja Hegde's love in a modern romance with fairytale visuals

"A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love," the actor had tweeted.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of director Karthik Subbaraj's action-thriller Jagame Thanthiram. He will also reunite with Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, following his Hindi film debut Raanjhanaa in 2013 with the filmmaker. Dhanush's last Hindi title was Shamitabh, which released in 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhanush karnan

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day.
Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day.
bollywood

Anushka shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat: ‘My valentine every day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Anushka Sharma has shared a Valentine's Day post for Virat Kohli who is currently away from her in Chennai where he is playing for Team India against England.
READ FULL STORY
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
bollywood

V-Day: Varun shares pic with Natasha, Rohanpreet gets 'Nehu's man' tattoo

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:26 PM IST
From Neha Kakkar's husband getting inked on Valentine's Day to Raj Kundra sharing a hilarious video featuring Shilpa Shetty as a bee, here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vinoth and Amala Paul in Gautham Vasudev Menon's short film.
Vinoth and Amala Paul in Gautham Vasudev Menon's short film.
tamil cinema

Kutty Story movie review: Anthology with quirky ideas but problematic execution

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Kutty Story is a cocktail of love stories with some quirky twists. Except for Nalan’s refreshing short on male insecurity in a marriage, other shorts come across as promising but never work wholesomely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the four stories of love in Care of Kaadhal is about a middle-aged pair, a 49-year old unmarried peon and 42-year-old widow officer.
One of the four stories of love in Care of Kaadhal is about a middle-aged pair, a 49-year old unmarried peon and 42-year-old widow officer.
tamil cinema

Care of Kaadhal movie review: Charming and faithful remake of C/O Kancharapalem

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • Care of Kaadhal is one of those films that leave you with a rewarding experience only if you’ve patiently waited for the end, and the way the stories culminate makes for a moving experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suriya revealed in a tweet earlier this month that he tested positive for Covid-19.
Suriya revealed in a tweet earlier this month that he tested positive for Covid-19.
tamil cinema

Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi shares update

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home and will self-isolate for a few days. His brother, Karthi, shared the update on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramya Krishnan worked in few Hindi films such as Khal Nayak, Dayavan and Banarasi Babu to name a few.
Ramya Krishnan worked in few Hindi films such as Khal Nayak, Dayavan and Banarasi Babu to name a few.
tamil cinema

Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Actor Ramya Krishnan has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt from the time they did Khalnayak together. Incidentally, Thursday is also Sanjay and his wife Maanayata's wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karthi has shared a throwback picture from his college days.
Karthi has shared a throwback picture from his college days.
tamil cinema

Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, see here

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Karthi shared a throwback photo with friends and said that his college days were spent more in the bus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajinikanth and Latha attended the bhoomi poojan ceremony of Dhanush's new house.
Rajinikanth and Latha attended the bhoomi poojan ceremony of Dhanush's new house.
tamil cinema

Dhanush performs Bhoomi poojan for new house, Rajinikanth attends. See pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Dhanush performed the bhoomi poojan for a new house. His wife Aishwarya and her parents Rajinikanth and wife Latha were also spotted during the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Raashii Khanna started her film career with Madras Cafe (2013) .
Actor Raashii Khanna started her film career with Madras Cafe (2013) .
tamil cinema

Raashii Khanna: I always had this image of the south film industry as only known for dancing and singing but I was really wrong

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Actor Raashii Khanna, a Delhi girl, who will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in their web debut, talks about how she ended up in Telugu and Tamil films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush's film Karnan is about caste violence.
Dhanush's film Karnan is about caste violence.
tamil cinema

Dhanush begins dubbing for upcoming Tamil film Karnan, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • Dhanush will reportedly finish dubbing for Karnan and then move on to shoot his upcoming Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nenjam Marappathillai has finally got a release date.
Nenjam Marappathillai has finally got a release date.
tamil cinema

Selvaraghavan’s horror-thriller Nenjam Marappathillai to release on March 5

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Nenjam Marappathillai, Selvaraghavan's long-delayed horror thriller, is all set to release on March 5. The film stars SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Koozhangal, which won the award.
A still from Koozhangal, which won the award.
tamil cinema

Tamil film Koozhangal wins Tiger award at Rotterdam film festival

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Tamil film Koozhangal, backed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn, has won the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan have finished shooting their upcoming movie.
Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan have finished shooting their upcoming movie.
tamil cinema

Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan complete shooting first schedule of their film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Malavika Mohanan took to Twitter to share pictures with co-star Dhanush as they wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suriya tweeted about his illness.
Suriya tweeted about his illness.
tamil cinema

Suriya tests positive for coronavirus, says undergoing treatment

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • Actor Suriya took to Twitter to inform fans that he had tested positive to Covid 19. He added that he was undergoing treatment and that he was feeling much better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vetrimaaran has directed four feature films and is a winner of four National Film Awards.(Photos: By special arrangement)
Vetrimaaran has directed four feature films and is a winner of four National Film Awards.(Photos: By special arrangement)
tamil cinema

Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith defend farmers' right to protest: 'It is democracy'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • Filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Pa Ranjith, and actor Salim Kumar, have spoken about the ongoing farmers' protest in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Koozhangal is called Pebbles in English.
Koozhangal is called Pebbles in English.
tamil cinema

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn attend Koozhangal premiere at Rotterdam film festival

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn's production Koozhangal was premiered at International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
Don stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
tamil cinema

Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah on board Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil comedy Don

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Sivakarthikeyan's Don will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP