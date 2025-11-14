Dulquer Salmaan admits he still faces criticism for his acting: ‘I start questioning myself, am I not good enough?’

Dulquer Salmaan, who is preparing for the release of his much-awaited period drama Kaantha, revealed in a recent conversation that despite his success, he still faces criticism from some viewers who doubt his acting skills. Dulquer Salmaan is receiving praise for his work in Kaantha which is set to hit the theaters on November 14.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about criticism

In a conversation with Gulte Pro, Dulquer admitted, “My character’s title is Naditu Chakravarthy. I don’t believe I’m a great actor. There’s always a section of the audience that says I can’t act. Sometimes I read those comments and start questioning myself, am I not good enough? That fear is always there."

However, he shared that this very fear fuels his ambition. “It pushes me to work harder, to take on tougher roles. When I play someone known as a phenomenal actor, I want people to believe I deserve that part, that no one else could’ve done it better,” he said.

Dulquer Salmaan, son of superstar Mammootty, made his debut with Second Show (2012) and quickly became one of India’s most versatile actors. Known for his charm and nuanced performances, he’s delivered acclaimed roles in Charlie, Mahanati, Kurup, and Sita Ramam, earning pan-India recognition for his thoughtful script choices and effortless screen presence.

About Kaantha

Meanwhile, Kaantha has landed in legal trouble after B Thiagarajan, grandson of legendary actor-musician Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, filed a petition in a Chennai court seeking to halt its release. He alleged that the film misrepresents Bhagavathar as a man of “loose morals,” calling it defamatory and disrespectful to his legacy.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha stars Dulquer alongside Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati. The film, jointly produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, promises a gripping story about the creative and emotional clash between an actor and his mentor. It is slated for release in Tamil and Telugu on November 14.