Chennai, Fans should not forget that they are the ones who will suffer, not their idols, if they hurt themselves in the pursuit of their stars, superstar Rajnikanth said on Wednesday. Fans will be ones suffering if they hurt themselves in pursuit of stars: Rajinikanth

He was commenting particularly on the extreme risks fans of actor-turned-politician Vijay are taking to get close to him during the campaign trail.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth appealed to the youth, urging them to prioritise their education and physical health.

Replying to a query about how, fans, often in the rush to be near Vijay, during his political campaigns, put themselves in harm's way, Rajnikanth said they have to be "careful".

Despite the tragic incident at Karur, where 41 people died in a stampede, in Vijay's rally, it is a common sight to see the actor-politician's fans throwing themselves in front of his vehicle during his rally, putting themselves at risk.

"Youth must be very careful. If they get hurt, the hardship is theirs alone. They must prioritise their safety," Rajnikanth replied to reporters.

He further emphasised the importance of the student phase of one's life, noting that education should be the sole focus for those in their formative years.

"If you miss this time meant for studies, you will suffer greatly later in life. Your entire thoughts and focus must be on your education," he added.

The 'Jailer' star also delivered a strong message against substance abuse, warning that addiction does not just destroy the individual but ruins the lives of their parents and family members.

"Do not become a slave to these habits. It will make your life and your family's life hell. If you have friends who lead you toward such things, stay far away from them," he advised.

On the professional front, the actor shared updates regarding his upcoming film, noting that approximately 20 per cent of the shooting remains. When questioned about a highly anticipated collaboration with fellow veteran Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth said details regarding the project and its script reside with the directors and production offices.

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