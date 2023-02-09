Has Trisha Krishnan opted out of Vijay’s Leo? Her mom Uma Krishnan clarifies

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who has reunited with Vijay after 15 years in upcoming Tamil film Leo, joined the sets of the film last week for the first schedule. However, two days later, reports emerged that she opted out of the project following some creative differences and even returned to Chennai. Trisha’s mom Uma Krishnan has clarified on the ongoing rumours and has shed light on the truth. Also read: PS1's Trisha Krishnan on completing two decades in films: ‘Thankful to directors who still write roles for me’

Two days after the project went on the floors in Kashmir, pictures of Trisha from Chennai airport had surfaced on social media. This paved way to rumours that she has exited the project.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Trisha’s mom Uma has clarified about the rumours while talking to a television channel. Uma Krishnan said that Trisha is still part of the project and hasn’t returned home. She also rubbished the reports that claimed Trisha returned home because she fell ill due to the extremely cold weather in Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Trisha took to Instagram to share a glimpse from Kashmir where she’s shooting for Leo. Her story has further put to rest reports that claimed she’s no longer part of the project.

Leo marks the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. Tipped to be a gangster film laced with high action, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun and Priya Anand among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

Recently, Lokesh confirmed that Leo will be a gangster film. However, he clarified that it won’t be a part of the film universe he’s building. Popularly called LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi.

Meanwhile, it is after completing Leo that Lokesh will begin work on Kaithi 2 with Karthi. In Kaithi, Karthi played a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours. He also has the next part of Vikram with Kamal Haasan in the lead.

