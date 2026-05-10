Internet ‘feels bad’ about absence of Vijay’s wife, kids from swearing-in ceremony: ‘Hurts as a fan’

One social media user wrote, “Many feeling sad seeing the absence of his wife and children at such an important event.” One comment read, "Only Thing I Have Missed Today: Vijay's Wife Sangeetha, Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay, Vijay's Daughter Sasha. That Would Be Great in This HISTORIC Occassion.”

However, it was the absence of his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam , along with their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, that set social media buzzing, especially after it was reported that she had filed for divorce earlier this year. In fact, several social media users have also questioned his bond with Trisha amid the buzz.

On Sunday, Vijay’s parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, were seen beaming with pride from the front row as their son stepped onto the stage to take the oath. His rumoured girlfriend, and actor Trisha Krishnan, was also seen attending the ceremony.

Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ C Joseph Vijay had his family members and close friends cheering him on as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Sunday. While the ceremony was a proud and emotional moment for Vijay’s inner circle, his wife's and children's absence became a talking point on social media.

“I know its personal, but yes it hurts personally for me as a fan of #Vijay. If not his wife, atleast his son and daughter should've been invited for the event... ,” one wrote.

“I don’t want to bring his wife into this since they’re reportedly going through a divorce. But if even the children didn’t wish him or attend the ceremony, just imagine how hurt they must’ve been and what Vijay could have done for things to reach this point,” one wrote.

Some came forward to defend him, writing, “I think #Vijay and his ex-wife know exactly what they are doing. They are grown-up adults! Their kids are grown-ups too. People have no business criticising one party or sympathising with the other. Their life, their decision. Be a good CM! That's all that shd matter to public.”

Another social media user shared, “He & his wife was living separately for a year so why should his wife & children come to his Swearing ceremony, plz stop your hate mongering it's a human nature to move on.” One comment read, “I don't understand why people are hating on Trisha this much. We don't know what exactly happened between vijay and his wife. Going by his dad's word, they both got separated 2 years ago.”