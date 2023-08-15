Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film is 2023's highest Tamil grosser, earns 350 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth's latest outing, Jailer, is now the top-earning Tamil film for this year, toppling Ponniyin Selvan II from the position. Mani Ratnam's PS II roughly earned ₹345 crore. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamaannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Shivrajkumar, and Nagendra Babu, among others. (Also read| ‘Well done Rajini..’: Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth on Jailer success) Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.

Highest Tamil grosser

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures and stated that the new film has crossed the record set previously by Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. Ramesh tweeted Tuesday morning, "#Jailer has crossed #PS2 to become 2023 's No.1 Kollywood Grosser at the WW Box office."

Third highest Indian grosser

Jailer also became the third highest-grossing film of 2023, having crossed the collections by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Vikram-Trisha-starrer Ponniyin Selvan II. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Prabhas' Adipurush remain the top two on the list for this year.

Tamil version of Jailer crosses ₹ 100 crore

Jailer has earned ₹174.15 crore in India, across all languages. The Tamil version alone has earned ₹139.05 crore in five days of the release in India, a Sacnilk report said. The Telugu version has earned ₹32.55 crore while the Hindi version has collected a total of ₹1.25 crore as per the report.

In India, the film made an opening collection of ₹48.35 crore (all languages) when it released on Thursday, August 10. The film saw a major dip on the second day when it earned ₹25.75 crore. The collections rose over the weekend. Even Monday numbers showed significant growth for Jailer and it earned ₹23.55 crore on the fifth day in India.

Indian box office inches close to ₹ 400 crore

A day after Jailer hit theatres, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released in Hindi and set ticket windows across on fire. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI) issued a joint statement thanking the audience for their overwhelming response that gave a combined collection of more than ₹390 crore over the weekend. OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jailer and Bholaa Shankar, together contributed to the figure.

