Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film is 2023's highest Tamil grosser, earns 350 crore worldwide

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film is 2023's highest Tamil grosser, earns 350 crore worldwide

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 15, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Rajinikanth's Jailer is now the highest grossing Tamil film and the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. The film released on August 10.

Rajinikanth's latest outing, Jailer, is now the top-earning Tamil film for this year, toppling Ponniyin Selvan II from the position. Mani Ratnam's PS II   roughly earned 345 crore. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamaannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Shivrajkumar, and Nagendra Babu, among others. (Also read| ‘Well done Rajini..’: Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth on Jailer success)

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.
Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.

Highest Tamil grosser

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures and stated that the new film has crossed the record set previously by Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. Ramesh tweeted Tuesday morning, "#Jailer has crossed #PS2 to become 2023 's No.1 Kollywood Grosser at the WW Box office."

Third highest Indian grosser

Jailer also became the third highest-grossing film of 2023, having crossed the collections by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Vikram-Trisha-starrer Ponniyin Selvan II. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Prabhas' Adipurush remain the top two on the list for this year.

Tamil version of Jailer crosses 100 crore

Jailer has earned 174.15 crore in India, across all languages. The Tamil version alone has earned 139.05 crore in five days of the release in India, a Sacnilk report said. The Telugu version has earned 32.55 crore while the Hindi version has collected a total of 1.25 crore as per the report.

In India, the film made an opening collection of 48.35 crore (all languages) when it released on Thursday, August 10. The film saw a major dip on the second day when it earned 25.75 crore. The collections rose over the weekend. Even Monday numbers showed significant growth for Jailer and it earned 23.55 crore on the fifth day in India.

Indian box office inches close to 400 crore

A day after Jailer hit theatres, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released in Hindi and set ticket windows across on fire. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI) issued a joint statement thanking the audience for their overwhelming response that gave a combined collection of more than 390 crore over the weekend. OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jailer and Bholaa Shankar, together contributed to the figure.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out