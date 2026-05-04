Jana Nayagan producer congratulates Vijay on scripting history ‘against all odds’, fans ask when the film is releasing

The statement was shared through the official X account of KVN Productions, the banner which helmed Jana Nayagan . The statement read, "Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tamil Nadu elections with his party scoring over 100 of the 234 seats. He is expected to follow in MG Ramachandran and Jayalalitha’s footsteps to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu . Amid congratulatory messages, Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K Narayana has now shared a statement on Vijay's historic win in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026. (Also read: Vijay makes first appearance after TVK scripts historic performance in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, greets fans )

How fans reacted Several fans and supporters of Vijay reacted to the post and demanded a new title card for Vijay, in which it would be mentioned ‘CM Thalapathy Vijay.’ One fan wrote, “The happiest person on earth now is Jana Nayagan production, I guess. Anyways all the very best for your release soon.” “When will the film release now? Please make sure it gets a proper theatrical release,” said another fan. “Release the movie asap to recover the budget,” read a comment.

Several film personalities have congratulated Vijay on his historic debut into politics and shared their good wishes on social media.

About Jana Nayagan delay Jana Nayagan was set to release in January but was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not certify it. After the CBFC raised objections to some of the film's content, the makers moved court. The matter is sub judice, and hence, the film’s release is stalled. In April, the film was leaked online, rattling the Tamil film industry and raising concerns about piracy.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and is touted to be Vijay’s final film as he enters politics with TVK. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The film was supposed to be released in theatres for Pongal but was postponed due to delayed certification. Despite the producer approaching the court, he received no relief. Vijay has since alleged ‘conspiracy’ over the film’s delay, blaming the ruling parties for it. He also alleged that news about his personal life was leaked closer to the elections deliberately.