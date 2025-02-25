Jyotika opens up on facing ‘casual sexism’ in film industry for being Suriya's wife: ‘It reaches a level where...’

Jyotika is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming series, Dabba Cartel. The actor, who is currently busy promoting the series, spoke in an interview with News18 about how she still faces discrimination in the film industry for being a superstar's wife. Jyotika talks about facing sexism after marraige to superstar Suriya.

Jyotika on facing sexism in film industry

Jyotika, who is married to superstar Suriya, talked about facing casual sexism in the film industry despite working for over a decade. She said, "It seems like an everyday thing. I’m married to a superstar, so I face it every now and then, to this day. I see it happening even during interviews. If I say that I feel lucky to have married Suriya, people say that he’s a really nice guy. But if he says that he feels lucky to have married a nice woman, it suddenly becomes something like, ‘Suriya is such a nice guy for thinking about his wife.’ You experience casual sexism even when it comes to materialistic things. I may buy a car, but someone else is expected to press the button and check the features."

She further explained her stance, adding that she could list hundreds of such instances. She said, "It’s now a part of daily life. Sometimes, it reaches a level where you may have an identity crisis. A woman’s search for her identity also nudges her to make a lot of decisions and choices on her own. That’s also how I chose my career path."

Jyotika-Suriya's relationship

Jyotika and Suriya met on the sets of the 1999 Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar. The two dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2006. They embraced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Diya, in 2007 and their son, Dev, in 2010.

Jyotika’s upcoming project

Jyotika will be seen sharing the screen with Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat in the crime drama Dabba Cartel. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, the show premieres on Netflix on February 28.