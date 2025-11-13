Kaantha has ‘career-best’ turn from Dulquer Salmaan, composer Jakes Bejoy says Tamil cinema has a new visionary director

Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film, Kaantha, is finally set to hit theatres on Friday, November 14. The period drama also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati and Samuthirakani. Ahead of the release, music composer Jakes Bejoy has shared a glowing review of the film, stating that he is ‘confident’ of Kaantha setting a new benchmark for visionary directors like Selvamani Selvaraj. (Also read: Rana Daggubati gives the first review of Kaantha, hails Dulquer Salmaan's performance: ‘After this film, I am his fan’) Dulquer Salmaan is receiving praise for his work in Kaantha.

What Jakes said about Kaantha

Taking to his X account, Jakes said, “Honoured to have contributed to the background score of Kaantha. Selvamani Selvaraj has arrived and boy he’s here to stay…Tamil cinema has a new visionary director and I say this with confidence. KAANTHA has probably some of the career best performance from the lead cast esp Dq, Samuthirakani Anna, Raana brother and Bhagyashri.”

He added, “The soulful songs and themes of the film was composed by the amazing Jhanu Chanter, and I was happy to step in and complete the background score to support the team for the final stretch. Wishing the entire cast and crew the very best for the release on the 14th. Don’t miss this gem of a film.”

Earlier, Rana and Samuthirakani had hailed Dulquer's performance in the film. Early press screenings of the film also yielded highly positive reviews, which were shared on social media.

About Kaantha

Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of T. K. Mahadevan in Kaantha, which is set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras. Alongside Dulquer, the film stars Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, and Ravindra Vijay. The film explores the strained relationship between a legendary Tamil director, Ayya, and the movie star he helped achieve fame, Chandran. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is co-produced by Dulquer and Rana.