Kaantha release date: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse film gets November release

Selvamani Selvaraj’s much-awaited film Kaantha finally has a release date. The Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer was initially postponed to make way for Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. The film will now be releasing in theatres in November. Samuthirakani, Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse in a still from Kaantha.

Kaantha to release in theatres in November

Extending Diwali wishes, the team of Kaantha made an announcement of the film’s release date. Releasing a new retro-style poster with Dulquer, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri, they announced that the film will be released on November 14.

“Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive! #Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from NOVEMBER 14th! Wishing you all a happy Diwali and we’ll see you in the theatres very soon. A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production,” wrote the film’s team.

About Kaantha

Kaantha is directed by Selvamani and produced by Dulquer, Rana Daggubati, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under Spirit Media Pvt. Ltd. and Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd. The Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual film is set in 1950s Madras in the world of cinema.

Kaantha’s teaser was released on Dulquer’s birthday in July. It hinted at a tale of bruised egos between a mentor and his mentee, played by Samuthirakani and Dulquer respectively. It tells the story of a horror film called Saantha being made, with tugs of war between Dulquer and Samuthirakani’s characters soon changing the fate of the film and their lives. The teaser received good response, with many looking forward to the film’s release.

Jhanu Chanthar scores the music, while Dani Sanchez Lopez handles the cinematography. Ramalingam takes care of art direction. The additional screenplay was contributed by Thamizh Prabha, while editing is by Lewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

Dulquer recently produced and played a cameo in the Malayalam Kalyani Priyadarshini and Naslen-starrer Lokah. Apart from Kaantha, he will soon star in Aakasamlo Oka Tara in Telugu and I’m Game in Malayalam.