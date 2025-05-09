Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya attend Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding in Chennai: See inside pics

Producer and founder of Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter, Peetha Ganesh, married Lushvin Kumar in a traditional ceremony in Chennai on Friday. Numerous Kollywood celebrities attended the ceremony, happily blessing the couple and showering them with gifts. (Also Read: Ravi Mohan, Kenishaa Francis twin in gold as they attend wedding together, reignite dating rumours. Watch) Rajinikanth all smiles with bride and groom Preetha Ganesh and Lushvin Kumar.

Suriya attends Preetha’s sangeet

Preetha and Lushvin had a sangeet on Thursday evening, and actor Suriya was clicked attending that. A video from the pre-wedding event saw him all smiles as wedding guests performed to Kanimaa from his recently released film Retro.

Another set of pictures showed him all smiles as he congratulated the happy couple, with Ishari also posing for a picture with them. On the occasion, he gifted them a huge bouquet of flowers.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan attend the wedding

Numerous Kollywood stars were spotted attending Preetha and Lushvin’s wedding on Friday, dressed in traditional finery. Actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sathyaraj, as well as filmmakers like C Sundar, Mani Ratnam, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others, attended the wedding.

Ravi Mohan attended the wedding with Kenishaa Francis, twinning with her in gold. Adhik Ravichandran, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Shankar, Vetrimaaran and Prabhu also attended the wedding, with some of them turning up with their families.

About Ishari K Ganesh

Ganesh is the son of former actor-politician Isari Velan. In 1992, he founded Vel's Educational Trust in memory of his late father. Under Vels Film International, he has produced films like Devi, Comali, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Kutty Story, Mookuthi Amman, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and more.

He has numerous Tamil films lined up now, including Sumo and Dayangaram. He is also producing the Ravi-starrer Genie and Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2. In 2024, he also produced the Jio Hotstar (then Disney+ Hotstar) series Chutney Sambar. He also acted in a few films like 2.0 and Ninaikkaadha Naalillai.