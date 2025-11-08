Kamal Haasan says his friendship with TN CM MK Stalin's family spans 3 generations on his birthday. Watch

Actor Kamal Haasan turned 71 on November 7, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief M.K. Stalin, along with his son, actor and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited him at his home. Kamal posted pictures and videos of their visit, commenting on how he has had three decades of friendship with the family. MK Stalin visited Kamal Haasan's home on his birthday.

MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi visit Kamal Haasan on his birthday

Sharing pictures and videos on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Kamal announced that Stalin and Udhayanidhi had visited him at his home and even met his elder brother, Charuhasan. He then wrote, “Kids usually don't show closeness to their dad's friends. Respectful little distance will be there. However, my relationship with Muthamizharignar (M. Karunanidhi, former CM and MK Stalin’s father) spans nearly three generations. Our relationship is bound by unconditional pure grandeur, respect beyond limits”

Even on his birthday, both the CM and DCM took to social media to wish Kamal. The pictures and video show them interacting with Kamal and his family, even giving him a painting as a gift.

Recent work

This year, Kamal starred in Mani Ratnam’s gangster film Thug Life with Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Abhirami as his co-stars. The film received a lukewarm response from the audience.

The actor is now producing a film starring Rajinikanth under his production banner. The film produced by Raaj Kamal Films International will be directed by Sundar C. Further details of the project, which is set to go into production soon, have yet to be announced.

He also has Shankar’s Indian 3 lined up, though there have been rumours of the film being shelved after the disappointment of Indian 2. In September, it was also announced that he will shoot a film helmed by the action director duo collectively known as Anbariv.