Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film gets a thumbs up, fans call it ‘paisa vasool’

One post read, “Packed With Plenty Of Theatre Moments Throughout. Technically A Brilliant Film — DOP Work Is Superb And Sai’s BGM Is Pure Rudhrathandavam. This Is Exactly What We Wanted From #Suriya — PEAK COMMERCIAL CINEMA. RJB. Climax. Trisha’s Role Could Have Been Better. Don’t Expect Logic Or Anything Class... This Is A Proper Commercial Entertainer Meant To Be Enjoyed For Its Theatre Moments. Overall, A Satisfying COMMERCIAL ENTERTAINER & WORTH.”

“#Karuppu an Absolute theatrical commercial feast…Has so many High moments especially the interval & Pre Climax…Sureshot Blockbuster loading,” one social media user wrote, with one mentioning, “An Emotional First Half Followed By A Mass Filled Second Half. Some Surprise Fantasy Elements, Which Were Never Revealed In The Teaser Or Trailer, Work Really Well. One Particular Scene In The Second Half Sent Theatres Into Non-Stop Whistles & Roars For Nearly 2 Minutes.”

Going by the early reactions, Karuppu seems to have struck the right chord, with many calling it a “solid commercial entertainer” packed with action, emotions and mass moments.

Karuppu Twitter review: After battling a last-minute financial hiccup that pushed its release by a day, filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji ’s Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan , finally arrived in theatres on Friday to much fanfare. Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings wrapped up, fans flooded the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with glowing reactions.

“Karuppu (4.25/5) A Good 1st Half followed by a Mass Mass 2nd Half. Peak Interval Sequence. Peak Peak Peak Climax. OG #Suriya is Back. What an energy. #RjBalaji Peak Commercial Writing… Anbaana fans will forever celebrate you… So many surprises, so many references that give goosebumps moments… Verdict: Paisa Vasool,” one mentioned.

One social media user shared, “@Suriya_offl breathes fire in the intermission. Whatever look he dons, it suits him to the tee. He’s back to the mass mainstream cinema after ages and it works like a charm. @RJ_Balaji elevates Suriya like how @Atlee_dir did with @actorvijay. The film is emotionally strong as well with Indrans and Anaga Maya Tavi. @SaiAbhyankkar‘s #Karuppu theme elevates the film in several places.”

Another social media called it the film a “full commercial package of action and emotions”, writing, “#Suriya's screen presence and that Karuppasamy makeover was. #RJBalaji delivered it with the Interesting screenplay without any flaws. Opening Fight & Interval peaked with SaiAbhyankkar's bang on BGM. Emotions have worked very well and interval was Goosebumps."

“PEAK ACTING. PEAK DIRECTION. PEAK MUSIC,” one mentioned, with one writing, “RJ Balaji and team didn’t just cook… they served absolute destruction on screen. Peak mass. Peak emotion. Peak theatre experience. SURIYA. The KING has officially reclaimed the throne.”

One post read, “#Karuppu Is A Powerful Mass Action Drama… That Blends Revenge, Emotion And Rural Backdrop Elements With A Strong Commercial Narrative. Written And Directed By #RJBalaji, The Film Delivers Several Intense Moments Along With Goosebumps Hero Elevation Scenes. #Suriya Dominates The Screen With A Stellar Performance Playing A Dual Role Carrying The Film With Style, Energy And Commanding Screen Presence. #TrishaKrishnan Adds Emotional Depth And Shares Good Chemistry With #Suriya. #RJBalaji Brings Fun And Support.”

#Suriya delivers pure FIRE on screen. Mass, emotion, swag & powerful moments — everything lands perfectly. A solid 4… winner that fans will celebrate for a long time,” one mentioned.

“@RJ_Balaji delivers a good attempt with a blend of mass and fantasy elements. The first half is packed with emotional moments,while the second half shifts into full-on mass mode. The most awaited comeback of @Suriya_offl is finally here,” one shared.