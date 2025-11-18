Kayadu Lohar almost breaks down while addressing recent rumours about her: ‘I see these comments, they hit me hard’

In May this year, reports claimed that actor Kayadu Lohar had come under the ED scanner, linking her to the TASMAC case in Tamil Nadu. After the Karur stampede in September, a fake account made in her name claimed that her friend died at Vijay's rally. Months after these rumours circulated, the actor broke her silence in an interview with Behindwoods TV. She admitted that it has been difficult to navigate people speaking about her in this manner. Kayadu Lohar recently gained fame when she acted in Dragon.

Kayadu Lohar says it has been difficult to navigate rumours

Kayadu shot to fame in February this year after appearing in Dragon with Pradeep Ranganathan. But talking about the aftermath, the actor almost broke down in the interview and said, “It’s not that easy. I’ve been thinking about this for a very long time. I don’t come from this background; it’s very new for me. I never thought that something like this would hit me so hard, whatever people have been talking about me. Whenever I go to sleep, it’s very hard for me to think that people think something like this about me. Because I would never think like us about anybody else in the world.”

Kayadu also stated that it’s not easy to see the way people comment on her, though she understands the pitfalls of fame. “And all I was doing was being good to people. I was just following my dream. I don’t know what I did wrong. When I see these comments, when I see people talking about it, it’s not easy to read. The only question is why I am being targeted? But I understand it’s a part of my profession, but I am unable to explain how it has been hitting me a lot. I am not okay with it. I will continue to spread love and be grateful. Giving up is not an option,” she said.

What happened

In May, reports claimed that Kayadu was under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the TASMAC scam case in Tamil Nadu. Individuals associated with the scam and caught during the ED raid reportedly named her, as per a MidDay report. The report also claimed that Kayadu charged ₹35 lakh to attend ‘night parties’.

In September, a fake X (formerly Twitter) account was made in her name, claiming that her friend died at Vijay's rally in the Karur stampede. She had to clarify that the account was fake and that she does not have any friends in Karur, telling her followers that the narrative being spread in her name was fake.

Kayadu now has numerous films lined up in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, including Idhayam Murali, Immortal, a yet-to-be-titled film with Simbu, Pallichattambi, Funky and Thaaram.