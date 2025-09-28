Did Kayadu Lohar's close friend die in stampede at Vijay's Karur rally? Actor clarifies

On Sunday morning, an X (formerly Twitter) post on actor Kayadu Lohar’s name began doing the rounds on social media, soon gaining more than 1 million views and numerous reactions. The post made on the actor’s name claimed that she lost a ‘close friend’ at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) held in Karur on Saturday, by Vijay, where 39 people lost their lives and 95 were injured. Kayadu took to social media to clarify the same. Kayadu Lohar clarified if her friend died at Vijay's TVK rally in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Kayadu Lohar clarifies if her friend died at TVK rally

Kayadu posted from her official account on X that the statement made isn’t hers and the post is fake. She wrote, “The Twitter account circulating posts under my name is fake. I have no connection with it, and the statements made there are not mine. I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at the Karur rally, and my heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

She further clarified that she does not have any friends in Karur, telling her followers that the narrative being spread in her name was fake. “However, I want to make it very clear that I do not have any personal friends in Karur, and the narrative being spread in my name is false. Please do not believe or circulate this misinformation. Once again, my prayers are with the families who are grieving,” wrote Kayadu.

What did the fake post say?

An X account under Kayadu Lohar’s name posted a picture of her crying along with a TVK party flag. They claimed her friend died at the Karur rally and blamed Vijay for it, writing, “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives (heartbreak emoji). Lost one of my closest friends in the Karur rally. All for TVK’s selfish politics. Vijay, people are not props for your stardom. How many more lives for your hunger? #Karur #Stampede #TVKvijay.”

A screengrab of the fake post made under Kayadu Lohar's name.

The post soon went viral, with many believing that Kayadu had actually lost her friend and calling out Vijay publicly. Some news portals even reported the same, believing it to be true. For the uninitiated, Kayadu debuted in 2021 with the Kannada film Mugilpete but gained fame in 2025 due to the Tamil film Dragon.