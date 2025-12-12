Keerthy Suresh can't wait to kiss Antony Thattil in sweet wedding video posted on 1st anniversary

Actor Keerthy Suresh married her childhood sweetheart, businessman Antony Thattil, a year ago in Goa. On their first anniversary, the couple posted a sweet video showcasing special moments from their Hindu and Christian weddings in Goa the previous year. Take a look. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil couldn't help but shed happy tears as they got married.

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil had a ball at their wedding

Keerthy and Antony celebrated their first anniversary by sharing a fun glimpse of their Goa wedding on social media, writing, “A Core Day, A Core Memory, 1 Year of #ForTheLoveOfNyke.”

The video shows Keerthy and Antony having a blast at their wedding, with the couple engaging in everything from the flossing dance move and hula-hooping to playing tug of war with their families. One moment shows Antony putting a mala around Keerthy’s neck, and another shows him getting down on one knee to profess his love for her.

Keerthy Suresh couldn’t wait to kiss her husband Antony

After their Christian wedding, Keerthy even jokes, “I was really looking forward to when the father says, you can kiss the bride. I think I’ll take it over.” She then leans in to kiss Antony as fireworks go off behind them.

Another moment from their Hindu wedding shows Keerthy in a joyful mood till Antony ties the thaali (mangalsutra). She’s seen tearing up during the wedding and later, wiping Antony’s tears too. Keerthy even holds Antony close in a sweet moment after their wedding.

Anupama Parameswaran commented under the video with puppy eye emojis. Numerous fans also left comments about how adorable the wedding moments were.

About Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil

Keerthy and Antony had been in a relationship since before she entered the film industry. After a 15-year-long courtship, the couple married on December 12, 2024, in Goa in traditional Hindu and Malayali Christian wedding ceremonies. While his family hails from Kochi, Kerala, his business is in Dubai, and the two had a long-distance relationship for a while.

Last seen in Uppu Kappurambu and Revolver Rita this year, Keerthy will soon star in Kannivedi in Tamil and Thottam in Malayalam.