Keerthy Suresh poses with her pet dog Nyke, calls it ‘picture perfect Sunday’

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who was seen in Netflix’s Miss India last November, on Sunday took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with her dog Nyke. Throughout the pandemic and lockdown, Keerthy has shared several memorable pictures and videos with her pet dog.

In the picture, Keerthy is seen lying on her couch with Nyke, a shih tzu, seated on her belly. She captioned her post: “Picture perfect Sunday.”





On the career-front, Keerthy Suresh will soon commence work on the upcoming Tamil thriller, Saani Kaayidham. Last Diwali, the first look poster of the movie was unveiled.

The poster shows a bloodied Keerthy and Selvaraghavan squatting on the ground with some weapons in front of them on display. It appears as though they’ve been nabbed by cops. Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and has been produced by Screen Scene.

The project is tipped to be an out-and-out crime-thriller. It will mark the acting debut of filmmaker Selvaraghavan in a full-length role.

Keerthy also has Tamil film Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline. In Annaatthe, teaming up with Rajinikanth for the first time, she will be seen playing his sister. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, on the other hand, marks the maiden collaboration of Keerthy with Mahesh Babu.

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Netflix’s Miss India, in which she played a businesswoman who goes on to set up a chain of tea shops in the US. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

