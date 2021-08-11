Kuruthi movie review: Prithviraj Sukumaran lets the hate flow through him in engrossing, unbiased thriller

Manu Warrier’s largely impressive directorial debut Kuruthi is a taut socio-political thriller which explores sentiments behind communal violence by pitting two families at loggerheads over the life of a young boy. The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, raises pertinent questions, without picking sides, about religious faith and hatred. As much as it’s a straightforward film about communal violence, it’s also an engrossing, invading thriller in which the set-up amps up the tension.

When a young Hindu boy is taken into police custody over the accidental death of a Muslim man during a communal clash, he becomes the target for men who vow to kill him. These men won’t stop at anything, even if it means to go through the police to get to the boy. But the boy is handed over to a Muslim family and they’re made to swear to protect him. How far will they go to keep their promise?

Kuruthi boldly discusses blind faith and hate it gives birth to. Without sugarcoating things, it explores the sentiments and rage that drive men to commit violent crimes in the name of their community. It’s gutsy of Prithviraj to back this project as a producer as well as play a character that reeks with hate for the other.

The film takes its own time to get into motion, but once the tension kicks in, it’s gripping till the last minute. Through the character of an old man, in whose house the Hindu boy takes refuge, the film makes observations about communal hatred and how it has been driving men to commit crimes for generations. There’s a beautiful scene where he discusses about ‘Us’ and ‘Them’ and how hatred for each other has driven people to murder, even when they don’t know where their next meal will come from.

After the underwhelming Cold Case, Kuruthi is a solid film for Prithviraj both as actor as well as producer. As the hate-mongering Laiq, someone with no morals, he turns in a powerful performance. At some point, the action and the violence does get repetitive, but you understand the intent behind it when you realise what the film wants to convey – just how dangerous hate is. Roshan Mathew and Murali Gopy deliver impressive performances and the latter shines despite his limited screen time. The action choreography and cinematography play crucial parts in elevating the viewing experience and kudos to the team for pulling it off efficiently.

Kuruthi

Director: Manu Warrier

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Srindaa and Shine Tom Chacko