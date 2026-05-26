‘Let him do his work’: Suresh Gopi says it is too early to comment on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, or if TVK will enter Kerala

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, when Suresh Gopi was asked about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, he said, “Let Chief Minister Vijay work. Let him work and prove himself. It would not be right to criticise him before that. People have given him a chance. Let him do a good job. What is the problem if the Tamil Nadu party which achieved victory starts in Kerala? If he is coming, let him come. Let him come anywhere (Kerala) he wants, let him start. Let everyone come and benefit the world and the Tamil people.”

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), ending days of suspense over the formation of the Tamil Nadu government. Kollywood stars might have their ideological and political differences, but it seems like they’re rallying behind Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Actor Suresh Gopi , who is also serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Minister of Tourism, has now commented on CM Vijay's government and TVK's plans to expand in Kerala.

About Vijay's win in Tamil Nadu elections On May 10, Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a major political shift in the state and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in state politics.

The TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats and later securing support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML to form the government.

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government announced the allocation of portfolios among ministers in the newly formed cabinet. Chief Minister Vijay retained several crucial departments, including Home, Police, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Women Welfare and Special Programme Implementation.

TVK is making swift moves to strengthen its presence beyond Tamil Nadu. It already had a foothold in Wayanad and Palakkad, and now the party has launched its district unit in Thrissur. The party plans to rapidly expand its presence across Kerala in the coming months.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had said about Vijay, "What can be said in two days would only be things related to astrology. The same applies to six days, and even to fifteen days. That's why we need to give him six months time. Many new people have come in. But newcomers are nothing unusual in politics. When India got independence, all the ministers were newcomers too. So we shouldn't underestimate newcomers, nor should we expect too much from them.”