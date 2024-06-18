Maharaja box office collection day 4: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap film to hit 30 crore in India soon

Maharaja box office collection day 4: The earnings of the film, starring Vijay Sethupathi, dipped slightly on Monday. According to Sacnilk.com, Maharaja earned close to ₹6 crore on its fourth day of release. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route. (Also Read | Maharaja movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is stellar in this thrilling tale of a desperate father) Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Maharaja.

Maharaja India box office

The film earned ₹4.7 crore [Tamil: ₹3.6 crore; Telugu: ₹1.1 crore] on day one, ₹7.75 crore [Tamil: ₹5.85 crore; Telugu: ₹1.9 crore] on day two and ₹9.4 crore [Tamil: ₹7.25 crore; Telugu: ₹2.15 crore] on day three. The film collected ₹5.50 crore nett in India on day four as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹27.35 crore. Maharaja had an overall 33.83% Tamil occupancy on Monday.

Maharaja review

The Hindustan Times review of Maharaja read, “Nithilan has presented us a slow-burning thriller. In the first half, we see numerous characters come into play and they seem irrelevant but as you get to the intermission, you realise there are bigger things at play. It’s in the second half that you begin to connect the dots and figure out why Maharaja is a determined man on a relentless mission to find Lakshmi.”

About Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Singampuli and Kalki. The film tells the story of a simple barber and his love for his child. One day, he finds himself at the police station filing a complaint because ‘Lakshmi’ has been stolen. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for the film.

What Keerthy Suresh said about Maharaja

Actor Keerthy Suresh, recently watched the film and reviewed it. On X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, a part of her post read, “Just coming hot hot out of the film #Maharaja!! What a brilliant screenplay this is. You are the star of the show @Dir_Nithilan. It’s a pride to add this gem to Tamil Cinema! This film was the perfect way to mark your 50th @VJSethuOfficial sir, it’s a treat to watch you, as always! @anuragkashyap72 What a role sir, you were absolutely lit. @natty_nataraj sir you were great holding the characters together.”